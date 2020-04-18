Assam discharges  3 more  cured COVID patients

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Department on Saturday discharged three more cured COVID-19 patients from two hospitals in the state in presence of State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Two COVID-19 patients- Md Arshad and Md Rizuwan – were discharged from Mohendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in the city after four successive tests conducted on them gave negative results. They were sent for home quarantine after release from the hospital.

One more COVID-19 patient ,Sajibur Rahman, was discharged from Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) after three successive tests conducted on him indicated COVID-19 negative status of the patient. home quarantine for the next 14 days.

With release of three more COVID-19 patients from hospital on Saturday after their recovery from the disease, Assam has so far discharged 12 cured patients leaving 21 COVID-19 patients under treatment as on date. One patient has died earlier. So far 34 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state.

The Health Minister said that all the COVID-19 patients in the hospital were doing well. He said Assam government will resume operations in all hospitals in the state after April 30 and all people will be subjected to rapid test to detect COVID-19 infection, if any.