VIRUS FALLOUT

Shops to open four days a week

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to open shops selling groceries and essential commodities from Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm every week.

“This is being done to give more time to people and avoid overcrowding”, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, said on Friday.

Wholesale shops will be open from Friday to Sunday.

He also informed that under NFSA and non-NFSA, distribution of quotas for April and May have started and free foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the month of April have been lifted from FCI and are ready for distribution. He also said 1000 MT of rice for sale in open market is being distributed.

Shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

FIR for leaking patient details

SHILLONG: Police have filed an FIR against individuals who had posted on social media names of people and patients who recently visited Bethany Hospital.

Revealing this on Friday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said action will be taken against those responsible for the leak as it is a violation of the patient’s privacy.

He also said that a lot of information is available on social media but people need to act responsibly in these trying times.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said a case has been registered with the CID on the circulation of details of outdoor patients of Bethany Hospital and investigation has started. He asked people to stop the circulation of fake and unverified news.

Police have also filed five cases against circulation of fake news on social media.

VP anguished over burial delay

SHILLONG: The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, has expressed pain and concern over the 36-hour delay in finding a final resting place for a renowned doctor of the state after people in two localities of the state refused to allow his cremation.

“Such incidents are a blot on the society’s consciousness and of great concern for all of us. There is an urgent need to educate the people and remove misconceptions on COVID-19 to prevent such inhuman incidents in future,” Naidu said in a statement on Friday.

He also lamented that the incident occurred in spite of the advisory issued by the Central government for the management of bodies infected with COVID-19.

Naidu urged all citizens to be empathic and respond compassionately during these testing times and not react irrationally.