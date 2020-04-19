England medics to be asked to reuse gowns amid shortage

London: Doctors and nurses in England will be asked to treat coronavirus patients without fully protective gowns and to reuse equipment due to shortage fears, a media report said on Saturday. The decision came in a reversal of guidance to hospitals from Public Health England (PHE) on Friday, said the BBC report.

Earlier this week, the BBC reported the plan was being considered as a “last resort”. It comes as NHS Providers warned some hospitals’ supplies could run out in 24 hours.

Chris Hopson, head of the association, which represents healthcare trusts across England, said in a tweet: “We have now reached the point where the national stock of fully fluid repellent gowns and long-sleeved laboratory coats will be exhausted in the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours.”

He said that national leaders have left “no stone unturned” – but gowns that were ordered weeks ago are currently only arriving in “fits and starts”. At least 50 NHS workers have now died after contracting coronavirus. (IANS)