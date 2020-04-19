Health officials deny inaction on cremation of COVID patient

SHILLONG: As damage control step after the fiasco over burial of the first coronavirus victim in Meghalaya, top health officials here have refuted allegations that no attempt was made by officials to persuade the agitated public who opposed the disposal of body at local electric crematorium last Wednesday .

At a meeting of headmen, religious and community leaders called here on Saturday at U Soso Tham hall, Director of Health Services Dr Aman War clarified that he personally went to pacify the agitated public. He met the local headman and other residents for allaying fears about cremation of coronavirus victim.

It was clarified that the body and the coffin of Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang were sanitised as per laid down protocol and there was no fear of virus to spread from such bodies.

In response to a query from a headman, he clarified that burning of the bodies was a preferable choice for disposal of the victims of coronavirus infection.

Food issue

War also clarified on complaints of lack of food for those quarantined under official aegis. He said food is being left on a table outside the rooms without coming in contact with the patients. Sometimes they don’t realise that food packets are lying on the table outside.

A headman advocated that the government should circulate the recent High Court directions regarding the pandemic along with a pamphlet enunciating Do’s and Don’ts for public consumption.

It was further clarified that graves should be at least 12 feet deep. The pall bearers should wear mask, gloves and sanitise their hands.

The pall bearers would not be exposed to infection if the body is loaded in coffin as per protocol. The pall bearers were not required to have PPE.

In response to a question whether vegetables could be a carrier, War said it was essential to wash all perishable items thoroughly and the safest is to do it with potassium permanganate solution.

Complaints

Many suggestions and complaints related to lack of sanitisation, shortcomings of PDS, lack of access to official machinery etc were aired at the meeting.

Earlier, Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar appealed to all community leaders to help fight the pandemic in unison with the official machinery. He said there were unfounded fears and the medical staff were being stigmatised.

This should be fought at the societal level which in turn would help tackle the advent of infection in the state.