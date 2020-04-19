KSU plea to Rymbui on students’ plight

SHILLONG: The education cell of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), in a letter to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, has highlighted the problems which poor students in rural areas are facing with online classes in the state.

In the letter, KSU pointed out that students from rural areas do not have proper mobile internet connectivity and are deprived of the benefits of online classes.

It also pointed out that majority of the students belong to poor families with no mobile phones or other electronic devices.

The union also alleged that some institutions are instructing students and parents to pay school and college fees when the whole nation is under lockdown and facing financial crunch.

KSU appealed to Rymbui to look into the matter and also hailed the initiatives taken by the state in combating the spread of COVID-19.

The union extended its support to the government in its fight against COVID-19 for the betterment of the state.