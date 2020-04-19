Wholesale shops to open today

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Saturday directed wholesale traders to keep their establishments open on Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Lifting of stocks from Cantonment, Mawlong Hat, Paltan Bazar, Madanrting and Happy Valley markets are for civil sub divisions and community and rural development blocks of East Khasi Hills district and also for East and West Jaintia Hills districts and their civil sub divisions and Ri Bhoi district, the order issued by the DC said.

The order applies to identified retail shops in East Khasi Hills and retail traders duly certified by deputy commissioners of East and West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi districts only to specifically pick up stocks for sale on days permitted by respective district administration.

According to the order, lifting of stocks will be strictly regulated by executive magistrates stationed on site and there should be no crowding and social distancing of one metre is to be strictly adhered to.

The order stated that registered suppliers and retailers of A.H. and Veterinary Department will also open for sale of livestock, poultry and pet feed.