AASU bats for strict safety norms against virus

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union has appealed to the authorities for strict implementation of safety measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, even as it welcomed the state government’s decision to allow one-time inter-district movement for stranded people from April 25 to 27.

“The one-time inter-district mobility is a needed initiative. However, different agencies must ensure adequate monitoring and implementation of safety measures to curb any spread,” AASU advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharjya said on Thursday.

“Stringent laws must be applied not only to the red zone areas but at large for the effective containment of COVID-19. This battle can be won by staying indoors. Social distancing and following government advisories are necessary prerequisites. Failing to do so, all the effective and relentless hard work of the frontline warriors would be hampered. Safety of the people would also be jeopardised,” Bhattacharjya posted on his official Twitter handle.

The state government’s decision for the three-day conditional inter-district movement is in strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry. Moreover, patients who are in need of inter-district travel for medical purposes would be given e-passes during the lockdown period after verification and approval of the respective deputy commissioners.

“AASU would like to reiterate its gratefulness to doctors, nurses, all medical staff, Assam Police, other security forces, journalists and people related with media and those who are involved in all essential services for their untiring effort in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

Bhattacharjya further said that the government should adopt measures to provide medicine and food to the people in need.

“AASU will continue its support to the needy with medicine and essential commodities and sanitation work with prior permission from the concerned authorities,” he said.