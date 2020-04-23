Through the ST lens: Life amid lockdown MEGHALAYANews Alert By Bureau Last updated Apr 23, 2020 People buy vegetables during the relaxation of lockdown and curfew at Madanriting in Shillong city on Thursday. ST Photos by Sanjib Members of Seng Samla, Madanriting distribute rice to needy at Madanriting LP School in Shillong on Thursday. A farmer works on his field at Lawsohtun on Thursday. Agriculture activities have been exempted from COVID-19 lockdown by Central government with conditions attached. Continue Reading
Comments are closed.