Through the ST lens: Life amid lockdown

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
People buy vegetables during the relaxation of lockdown and curfew at Madanriting in Shillong city on Thursday. ST Photos by Sanjib
Members of Seng Samla, Madanriting distribute rice to needy at Madanriting LP School in Shillong on Thursday.
A farmer works on his field at Lawsohtun on Thursday. Agriculture activities have been exempted from COVID-19 lockdown by Central government with conditions attached.
