Boro criticises state’s preparedness to fight virus

SHILLONG: State BJP vice president and former minister KC Boro criticised the Meghalaya Government’s preparedness in fighting the pandemic stating that “it (preparedness) is not even 10 per cent of what Assam has done”.

Boro, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also alleged that despite the allotment of relief items by the Central government to the state, it has not been distributed to the public till date, especially in West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

SBI-CSCs link

He further asked him to link the Common Service Centres (CSCs) with the State Bank of India (SBI) in Garo Hills for withdrawal of money.

Boro said that the CSCs have been linked with HDFC which serves no purpose to the people as there are no HDFC banks in rural areas, especially in Garo Hills.

Villagers in huge numbers, mostly women, can be seen going to the banks (SBI) where they are made to stand in long queues waiting to withdraw money, the letter said.

However, most of the people are made to return empty handed with nothing but fatigue after waiting out in the sun and rain, it added.

“The condition of the elderly is the most heart-rending,” it said.