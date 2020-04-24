Curfew extended to April 28 in EGH

TURA: The East Garo Hills District Administration in a fresh order has extended Curfew under Section 144 CrPC in the district to 6 AM of April 28 after the curfew imposed through an earlier order came to an end on Friday.

The curfew which comes into force with immediate effect carries with it the same prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier. Grocery retail stores, Vegetables, Fruits, Milk and Meat outlets, Animal Feed and Agriculture machinery outlets will continue to remain open from 8 AM to 12 PM during the curfew while Wholesalers have been allowed to open up from 12 noon to 2 PM.

As oppose to the earlier Curfew, additional activities have been permitted in the fresh order which included the opening of hardware stores and electrical shops from 8 AM to 12 PM, operation of brick kilns in rural areas outside the jurisdiction of the Williamnagar Municipal area, all agriculture and allied sector activities like farming, harvesting, marketing and transportation of produce, MGNREGA works with strict implementation of social distancing, construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial projects outside Williamnagar Municipal area and quarrying of chips and aggregates including their transportation.