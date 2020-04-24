DC holds meet to identify quarantine centres for migrant labourers  

TURA: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H.B.Marak on Friday convened an emergent meeting with the Additional Deputy Commissioner, EAC’s, BDO’s, Executive Magistrates of COVID-19, DDMO and senior Medical Officers of Baghmara for identifying quarantine centres at both the block and district level for migrant labourers as well as for students and employees desiring to come back home from other states or districts.

During the meeting, the BDOs were asked to identify any building like community Hall/ Centre etc for quarantine centres. The Deputy Commissioner also raised the immediate need to create awareness to the general public citing a number of incidences where the Headman or the people of the localities are not allowing the people to enter their localities.

The Executive Magistrates were asked to create awareness and to educate and inform the general masses to accept the migrant labourers while maintaining the strict protocols given by medical department for the containment of COVID-19.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jacob Broney Marak urged the people to contact the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046 only if symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing appears.