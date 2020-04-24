Fresh swab samples sent to Assam lab after plaint

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday informed that the state government has sent fresh swab samples of suspected COVID-19 cases to Barpeta Medical College for testing.

Reacting to a query on the poor quality of swab collection in the state as alleged by Barpeta Medical College, Tynsong asserted that corrective steps have been taken. He also added that the samples should be tested within 48 hours of swab collection.

Earlier, the medical lab at Barpeta Medical College had expressed its displeasure at the quality of door-to-door swab collection being conducted in the state.

The lab had claimed that collection of swab samples was not upto the mark and it was difficult for them to come to any conclusion about the test results.