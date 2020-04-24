Govt nod to start economic activities

SHILLONG: The state government on Thursday notified activities that would be permitted in the state from Friday, with certain restrictions for Shillong Urban Agglomeration and Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills district.

The government issued the order on Thursday in compliance with the recent guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Briefing reporters here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the health protocol will have to be adhered to and the respective district administrations should monitor the situation.

The order directed deputy commissioners to continue to regulate the schedule and timing of the outlets and the relevant activity and they should ensure that all SOPs for social distancing are in place and are followed.

As for local and non-local labourers who are lodged in COVID-19 Relief camps in Shillong areas, he said that the situation was being reviewed and urged the labourers to be patient.

On the other hand, local and non-local labourers in other areas can go to work under strict directions of the respective district administrations.

He also said that the stock of cement available would last the state for two months.

Permitted in entire state

Shops dealing in essential goods, courier services for essential goods, e-commerce operations in essential goods and common service centres are allowed to open.

Services provided by self-employed persons like electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters, shops for repair of trucks on highways are also allowed.

All agriculture and allied sectors activities like farming operations, including livestock farming, poultry, fishery and hatcheries, collection, processing and distribution of milk and milk products, mandis by APMC, procurement and marketing of agricultural produce, custom hiring centres, cold storage and warehouses, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of agriculture inputs, seed, animal feed and fodder, movement of harvesting and sowing related machines, implements are also allowed.

Operation of tea industry, including plantations with maximum 50 per cent of workforce for production, processing, packaging and marketing and transportation of all agricultural products subject to transit point and route specified by respective deputy commissioners considering prevailing COVID-19 situation are allowed. Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of medicines and vaccines are permitted to operate.

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask and priority is to be given to irrigation and water conservation works.

For Shillong and Mylliem Block

Hardware wholesale shops in Shillong are allowed to function only for the purpose of direct delivery to the site or hardware shops in rural areas after due permission from the East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner.

For other districts

Hardware stores for providing items like CGI Sheets, cement etc, that are used for construction including transportation of the same and electrical shops are also allowed to operate.

Industries, industrial establishments both government and private such as food processing industries in rural areas, which are outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, including rice mills and mustard oil processing, brick kilns in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are allowed to function.

Construction activities such as construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities and all kinds of projects in industrial estates are allowed including quarrying of chips and aggregates including their transportation.