Mukul offers his service to state govt

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Thursday said that he is offering his service to the state government by sharing his concerns over COVID-19 and it depends on the government whether it wants him to share his experience as a medical professional and an experienced administrator.

Giving his views in an online programme, Mukul said that everyone from the state and the country should come together to fight the virus.

Stating that he has already written a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressing his opposition to government’s decision on levying VAT on petrol and diesel, he added that the decision of the government to levy VAT on these products is not on indicated lines.

Asking the government to address the rush of people when lockdown in the city is eased, he added that the government must have a re-strategised method by way of scientific approach for the people to have access to grocery and essential items. Mukul maintained that the government must look at proper plan as the virus is going to stay for long time and the lockdown is only to slow down and contain it from further spreading even as he added that there will be waves after waves and everyone has to prepare itself as this is a war in which people must have the armoury of knowledge about the virus.

“We have to be realistic and scientific in our approach,” he said while adding that the withdrawal of lockdown and re-opening of economic activities have to be staggered and well planned.

Asking the government to look at all the possible sources of transmission of the virus in respect of the first COVID-19 case in the state, he suggested the government to look at ramping up of the tests.

He also said that all the available resources with the government should be put to use even as he added that intelligence collection is crucial for identifying the sources of virus in the state while adding that the country has a robust surveillance mechanism through which many diseases were eradicated in the past.