No new COVID-19 positive case in Meghalaya in two days

SHILLONG: No new case of COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the state for a couple of days now and government believes that the state is quite safe as of now.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that altogether 1130 samples were sent for testing and out of those 1048 samples were tested negative so far. The State Government is awaiting the results of 70 tests

He said as on date there were 11 active cases in the state out of the the 12 positive cases detected in the state. The first patient, a doctor from city’s Bethany Hospital died on April 15.

“ We are quite safe,” Tynsong told reporters