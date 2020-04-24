Developed By: iNFOTYKE

No new COVID-19 positive case in Meghalaya in two days

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. ST File image.

SHILLONG: No new case of COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the state for a couple of  days now and government believes that the state is quite safe as of now.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that  altogether 1130 samples were sent for testing  and out of those  1048  samples were tested negative so far. The State Government is awaiting the results of  70 tests

He said as on date there were 11  active cases in the state out of the the 12 positive cases  detected in the state. The first patient, a doctor from city’s Bethany Hospital died on April 15.

“ We are quite safe,” Tynsong told reporters

