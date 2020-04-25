All Goa sailors Covid-19 negative, to be brought home: CM

PANAJI: Nearly all the 180 Goan seafarers, who disembarked off three ships at the Mumbai port over the last 48 hours, had tested negative for Covid-19 and the process of bringing them to Goa could begin on Sunday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, here on Saturday.

“All 66 crew from Marella (Discovery) have alighted and all of them have tested negative. They would probably be brought to Goa on Sunday. Karnika and Angria crew have also come out negative,” Sawant said.

Nearly 8,000 seafarers from Goa are stranded in various anchored ships and ports across the world, according to official statistics.