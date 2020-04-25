Curfew extended in East and West Garo Hills

TURA: The District Administrations of East and West Garo Hills in fresh orders issued separately have extended curfew under Section 144 CrPC in their respective districts.

While the curfew was extended in East Garo Hills to 6 am of April 28, the same will be in place till 6 am of April 30 in West Garo Hills.

The curfew which comes into force with immediate effect carries with it the same prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier. Grocery retail stores, vegetables, fruits, milk and meat outlets, animal feed and agriculture machinery outlets will continue to remain open from 8 am to 12 pm in East Garo Hills while the same will be from 8 am to 1 pm in West Garo Hills.

Wholesalers in East Garo Hills have been allowed to open up from 12 noon to 2 pm.

As opposed to the earlier curfew, additional activities have been permitted in the fresh order which included the opening of hardware stores and electrical shops from 8 am to 12 pm in East Garo Hills (8 am to 1 pm in WGH), operation of brick kilns in rural areas outside the jurisdiction of the two district’s municipal area, all agriculture and allied sector activities like farming, harvesting, marketing and transportation of produce, MGNREGA works with strict implementation of social distancing, construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial projects outside respective district’s Municipal area and quarrying of chips and aggregates including their transportation.