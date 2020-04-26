Sri Lanka to lift curfew on Monday

Colombo: Sri Lanka will lift the nationwide curfew imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus on Monday, police said as the total number of infections in the country surged past 400.

The island nation reported its highest number of 49 infections in a single day on Friday. A new cluster was reported as a Sri Lankan Navy facility was found to have 30 COVID-19 cases.

The country has till Friday recorded 414 cases with 7 deaths. Over 100 of them have fully recovered.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police said that the curfew will be lifted at 5 am on April 27.

There was no indication on its re-imposition. However, analysts say the curfew could be re-imposed as a new statement is expected to be issued by the authorities over the weekend.

Sri Lanka has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 20 to combat the deadly viral infection.

30 more SL naval officers test positive

Thirty more Sri Lankan Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the overall number of infections in the island-nation to 414, an Army official said on Saturday.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva said the cases were detected at the Welisara Navy camp, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

On Friday, Silva said that the 29 Navy personnel have contracted the virus during the recent search operation carried out in Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Accordingly, the Army Commander said the Navy Camp at Welisara has been declared as an isolated area. (IANS)