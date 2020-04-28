Govt permits Assam patients to travel through state

SHILLONG: The state government has agreed to allow people from Barak Valley districts of Assam to travel to Guwahati via Meghalaya for medical treatment, following a request from the neighbouring state.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government has asked Assam to submit the vehicle number and details of patients and attendants who need to travel to Guwahati to in order to facilitate their travel through Meghalaya. The Assam government also has to submit the travel itinerary of the patients including date and time of travel.

The chief minister, however, made it clear that people from Barak Valley would not be allowed to travel through Meghalaya for any other reason as lot of vehicles would randomly enter the state and might be a cause of concern for residents of the state.

Protocol for stranded

The state government has come up with protocols for bringing back students and others stranded outside the state. Sangma said that the state government will ensure protocol of quarantine for those who return to the state.

He also informed that the 14-day quarantine protocol from the day the state recorded it first COVID-19 case ended on Monday night.