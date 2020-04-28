No fresh case in 85 dists in 25 states, UTs in 14 days: Ministry

New Delhi: A total of 85 districts in 25 states and Union territories have not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not registered new coronavirus infections in 28 days, the Union health ministry said on Monday. However, two districts — Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab — which did not record a fresh case in the last 28 days, reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday, it added.

Addressing the daily briefing to provide COVID-19 updates in the country, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal stressed on the need to maintain a vigil at all times so that no new cases surface in more districts. He also urged people not to stigmatise coronavirus patients as that would discourage them from coming forward for treatment at an early stage, leading to a rise in complexities in the treatment.

He said fear and lack of understanding make us stigmatise patients and urged people to avoid spreading misinformation and panic. “Our battle is with the sickness and not with a sick person. Due to stigma, many times patients try to hide and avoid seeking timely treatment. This does not only bring harm to them, but also to their family and the whole society,” Agarwal said.

No community or area should be labelled for the spread of COVID-19, he said, while stressing that healthcare and sanitation workers or police should not be targeted as they are helping to bring the crisis under control.

The official stressed on the need for an intensive campaign to address the issue of stigma attached to the disease. “We have to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies, using plasma therapy,” he said.

Agarwal further said the Centre has advised the states that except for COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, other hospitals should continue to provide services as usual. (PTI)