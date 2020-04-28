No ICU beds, ABG machine in West Khasi Hills corona centre

NONGSTOIN: The Corona Centre at Mawkadiang, West Khasi Hills, lacks basic equipments like ICU beds, ABG machine and infusion pump and monitors.

Earlier, an inspection of the Corona Centre was carried out by the Nongstoin legislator, Macmillan Byrsat on April 24, where he infomredthe media that the District Administration has provided furniture like, chairs, table, almirah and others.

However, the centre is not yet ready to function because there are no ICU beds, ABG machine and infusion pump and monitors. The delay in the arrival of the equipments is due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, DM&HO M Bareh clarified that the statement which was published on April 24 entitled as ‘Nongstoin COVID-19 centre not fully equipped’ was not hers.

She actually said, “We are ready to fight COVID-19 even though we are lacking some adequate furniture and other facilities in the Corona Centre.”

Earlier, during a visit by this reporter, it was found that there no equipments for the medical staff of the corona centre.