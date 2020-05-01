Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya to allow return of stranded state citizens from NE states

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. File image.

 

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya government will allow movement of citizens of the state stranded in other NE states during the lockdown into Meghalaya from May 5 next. Those stranded citizens from Meghalaya willing to return to their home state may fill form at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid 𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒓 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 4𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝑴𝒂𝒚 or may call 8132011037/ 8433038716 / 9711544148/ 7338550288 from 9AM to 8PM. It has been notified by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle.

