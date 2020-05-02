3 more COVID patients discharged in Assam

Guwahati: Three more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Assam on Friday, taking the total number of cured persons to 32, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. One patient from Nagaland, who was being treated in Guwahati, was also discharged from hospital, Sarma told a press conference here.

“He came to Guwahati after getting treatment at a Dimapur hospital. On April 12, we tested him and found his reports to be positive. His health was deteriorating at that time. Now, with the help of our doctors and medical team, he is completely cured,” the minister said.

Two were released from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and one each from GMCH and Golaghat Civil Hospital.

“Assam had a total of 42 COVID-19 patient, of which one had died. After releasing these three patients, our recovery has gone up to 32 and there are nine active cases now.

“From the beginning, we had not considered the Nagaland case in our tally. So our total cases remain at 42,” he said.

The minister said that after Friday’s development, there will be no patient in Morigaon and Golaghat districts, while Nalbari became free from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Talking about the classification of different areas, Sarma said: “No district in Assam has been put in the red zone in the updated list issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Three districts have been placed under orange zone — Dhubri, Goalpara and Morigaon. Rest, all are in the green zone. However, Bongaigaon’s status did not feature in the list. It will be updated later.”

The districts placed in the orange zone were in red before the update on Friday.

On Thursday, four fresh cases were reported from Bongaigaon, taking the total to five in the district. Sarma said around 250 people in the district have been placed under institutional quarantine on Friday, while another 500 under home quarantine. (PTI)