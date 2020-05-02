Army apprehends NSCN-K linkman in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI: Troops of Indian Army, in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended one over ground worker (OGW) of NSCN (K) near Ledo in Tinsukia District of Assam on April 30, according to a Press communique received on Saturday.

Based on a specific input, the joint team launched the operation in the area and apprehended the sympathiser of the proscribed group. The apprehended individual has been identified as Shante Limbu, resident of Phulbari, Jagun. During the operation, the troops also recovered one .22 Pistol and live ammunition.

The apprehended OGW along with recovered weapon and ammunition has been handed over to Tinsukia Police Station for further investigations.