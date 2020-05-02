Assam opens borders to NE states for inbound movement

GUWAHATI: Assam has decided to open its borders to facilitate inbound travel of all citizens temporarily stranded in other Northeastern states, barring Sikkim, from Sunday.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Assam health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the facility would be permitted only for inward travel to the state from the other six Northeastern states.

“No passes would be required by commuters who wish to come to the state on their own vehicles. However, they would have to undergo health check-ups at the entry gates and doctors would take a call whether they would require home or facility quarantine or transfer to hospitals subsequently,” Sarma said.

“The decision has been made known to the respective Northeast governments,” he said.

The minister further said that Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses would be sent to the capitals of the other Northeast states in a few days’ time after clearing and facilitating the inter-district movement requirements.

“However, we request everyone not to ravel after 6pm as we have decided to extend curfew in the state from 6pm to 6am, in a slight modification of the timings given by the ministry of home affairs yesterday,” he said.

In regard to facilitating return of people of the state stranded in various parts of the country and who do not need any financial assistance, he said a helpline – 7428159966 – has been opened where they can give one missed call for receiving a link within 48 hours to upload their travel details.

“However, the 6.28 people who had made missed calls to another helpline – 9615471547 – need not give another missed call,” Sarma said.

“Besides, those who can make their own travel arrangements need to e-mail to [email protected] and passes would be issued from tomorrow,” he said.

The minister requested those not needing immediate return arrangements to defer their travel plan as it would be not be feasible to manage transport for several lakhs of people at a time owing to lack of trains.

“We have estimated a headcount of about 20lakh people who would be outside Assam and therefore our priority would be catering only those who require immediate travel. We will also provide an economic grant of Rs 2000 per month to people who are stranded outside for the time being so that the pressure is less on us to handle the inflow,” he added.

In regard to the handling people on their return, a joint post comprising police and health officers would be stationed at Srirampur and Boxirhat check gates.

Arrangements have been made at Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat and Silchar for quarantine of people coming to the state based on the districts they would be going to and their health condition.

“Deputy Commissioners would be kept in the loop through an online portal in regard to the registration on people in Kokrajhar SAI stadium. Optional arrangements would be made in hotels of the five centres for paid quarantine as well,” Sarma said.