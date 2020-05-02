Protest against transportation of coal from Assam

JOWAI: Pressure groups, traders’ associations, transporters’ association and traditional institutions have opposed the state government’s order to allow cement companies in East Jaintia Hills to transport coal from Assam.

Earlier, the East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner allowed transportation of 30 trucks carrying coal per cement plant per day from Assam trough Byrnihat.

Star Cement, Meghalaya Cement Ltd and Dalmia Cement will get the transported coal.

The All Jaintia Cement and Clinker Transporters’ Association (AJCCTA) opposed the decision and said, “If such permission is given to cement companies, what is the meaning of the lockdown as truth is that Assam is a hotspot in the entire North East”.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement signed by various leaders and prominent residents of Jaintia Hills, including the former CEM, Hambertus Nongtdu, the East Jaintia Coal Supplier Association (EJCA), the Jaintia Coal Miner and Dealer Association, Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong East Jaintia Hills, Jaintia Amalgamated Redressal Forum (JARF), and Meghalaya People Labour Union, Jaintia Hills unit (MPLU-JHU) have opposed the transportation of coal from Assam and outside the state to East Jaintia Hills.

“When the people of the state cannot start their business activities, how can these cement factories be allowed to transport coal from the red zone state to Meghalaya”, Nongtdu said.

“Our students are still stranded outside the state, schools have not been reopened due to the fear of the spread of coronavirus and what makes the state government to issue such an order to the cement plants”, JARF president, Helping Phawa said.

The leaders of these organisations demanded that local coal traders should be allowed to transport the all ready extracted coal to these companies which are situated within the district instead of giving permission to bring coal from Assam.

NGOs including the Khasi Students’ Union, Jaintia Hills District Unit of KSU, Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM), HYC-EJH, MPUF-EJH and the East Jaintia National Council have also opposed the government order.

The East Jaintia National Council wondered as to why the government would compromise the health of the people for the interest of few cement factories.

The organisation has asked the government to cancel the order while urging the legislators, MDCs and others to protest against the move of the government which is also against the protocol of lock down.

Various organisations have threatened to agitate and defy the lockdown if the government pays no need to their demand.