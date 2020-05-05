Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya’s lone COVID-19 patient tests positive in 3rd test

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
representative picture

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister  of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the result of the third test carried out on the 11th COVID-19 patient  was  positive and the fourth retest would be done after three days as per norms prescribed by  the World Health Organisation (WHO)  and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He appealed to the patient  as well as people to not panic stating that there were similar cases in other states of  the country where the patients had to be tested for six times to get the  COVID-19 negative result.

Meghalaya health authority has so far detected 12 COVID-19 positive cases out of which one died, ten recovered and one is still undergoing treatment.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.