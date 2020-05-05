Meghalaya’s lone COVID-19 patient tests positive in 3rd test

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the result of the third test carried out on the 11th COVID-19 patient was positive and the fourth retest would be done after three days as per norms prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He appealed to the patient as well as people to not panic stating that there were similar cases in other states of the country where the patients had to be tested for six times to get the COVID-19 negative result.

Meghalaya health authority has so far detected 12 COVID-19 positive cases out of which one died, ten recovered and one is still undergoing treatment.