Work at Secretariat resumes

SHILLONG: The corridors of the Secretariat, which were unusually silent during the curfew period, witnessed some activity as the departments started functioning with 100 per cent strength for group A and B officers and 33 per cent for group C and D staff on Monday following a government order.

Some of the staff arrived in office on their own vehicles while others boarded the public transport facilitated by the government.

In the evening, buses were waiting for the government employees at IGP point to ferry them back. On the windshields, destinations such as Nongkrem, Umpling, Upper Shillong, Laban and Mylliem were pasted.

On the other hand, with the curbs getting eased, Police Bazaar witnessed a huge turnout despite the opening of fewer shops. Mobile shops, confectionary and liquor shops were open although malls were closed. However, people were seen coming out who stood in queues outside shops.

People also made a beeline to mobile shops either to get new ones or to repair.

Again, residents also were in for a surprise as traffic snarls overwhelmed them at Polo, Mawlai, Khyndailad and other places.