Mizoram govt employees to forego part of their salaries

Aizawl: Employees of the Mizoram government will forego a part of their salaries to aid the state financially in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by representatives of various associations of government employees, chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and other senior government officials, they said.

Group A, B and C employees will forego 10 per cent of their basic pay, while Group D employees will give up 5 per cent of basic pay, the sources said. They will forego the part of their salaries from May to December.

The meeting was attended by at least 75 associations of government employees.

Chuaungo briefed the associations about the unprecedented crisis being faced due to the coronavirus outbreak. He urged all government employees to make collective efforts to join the fight against the outbreak in view of the gradual economic slowdown. (PTI)