MLA Nongrum moots for facility quarantine not home quarantine

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum in a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urged Meghalaya Government to provide an isolation Centre to be monitored by the state government for hundreds of citizens of Meghalaya who have come back to the state after being stranded for long in different North Eastern states.

He stated that the people who have come back from outside should not be allowed to go for home quarantine as things cannot be taken for granted

“These times should be a lesson for us and we all should continue to take preventive measures so that it won’t be too late,” Nongrum said.

Earlier, while lamenting that many people from the State are still stranded in an around CMC Hospital in Tamil Nadu, he added that they are facing lots of difficulties with regards to food and lodging because of shortage of money.

“I suggest that if the Government could take a responsibility to communicate with the Government of Tamil Nadu in arranging a relief centre for those people at the expense of the Meghalaya Government,” he said.

He said that the people who are stranded outside should not be made to feel that they are homeless especially during this crisis period.