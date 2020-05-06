With one red zone, NE states crawling back to normalcy

Guwahati/Agartala/Imphal: After the eased third phase of lockdown began, most Northeastern states were crawling back to a form of normalcy on Tuesday even as they were yet to announce the opening of educational institutions.

Except Tripura’s Dhalai district headquarters Ambassa, among the remaining 116 districts in eight Northeastern states, there is no red zone.

One district in Meghalaya and four districts in Assam are orange zones while all the remaining districts are in green zones.

With the approval of the Union Home Ministry, many economic activities including the functioning of over 850 tea gardens, mostly in Assam, have started plucking and processing from mid-April after weeks of disruption due to the lockdown.

Following various norms and rotational systems of presence of staff, government and private offices have started functioning from Monday and Tuesday.

While all liquor shops and wholesale warehouses in Assam and Meghalaya opened from April 13 for limited hours, the liquor shops have started sale in the remaining Northeastern states from Monday.

Meanwhile, most Northeastern states are also gearing up to receive the stranded people in other states.

Except Tripura, public transport have also been plying in other states in the region with passengers occupying 25 per cent to 50 per cent of the seats. (IANS)