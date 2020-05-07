Assam economic advisory panel to submit report by May end 

GUWAHATI: The advisory committee, constituted to revitalise Assam’s economy, will submit its preliminary report within 20 days.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal met the chairman and members of the committee at his official residence on Thursday and discussed various ways to revitalise the economy, which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,

The meeting laid emphasis among other aspects on the market guarantee and fair price to farmers to strengthen agriculture sector, creation of a roadmap for production, procurement, marketing and market sustainability besides setting up cold storages with modern technology.

Besides, it also explored the possibility of forays into markets of other Northeast states and neighbouring countries, developing a strong economic chain involving panchayats, and strengthening self-help groups.

It may be mentioned that the state government had on Sunday constituted the eight-member advisory committee with former additional chief secretary, Subhas Chandra Das as its chairman. The committee is studying the various aspects of the state’s economy and will submit recommendations to bring back economic buoyancy through systematic interventions.

The move to constitute the committee is in pursuance of chief minister Sonowal’s recent meeting with 29 senior economists who had suggested several long term and short term measures to overcome the economic slowdown brought about by COVID-19.