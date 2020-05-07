Eight more including 4 from Guwahati test COVID positive in Assam

GUWAHATI: Eight more persons have been tested COVID-19 positive in Assam today including four in Guwahati and four others in Silchar, it has been informed by the state Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday night.

Out of the four persons who have been tested COVID-19 positive in Guwahati, one was in home quarantine while three hail from the city.

Four more persons from Silchar who had travelled in the same bus from Rajasthan in which COVID 19 positive person (Faridul Islam) from Cachar district travelled, tested positive today.

One Faridul Islam, who travelled from Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan (red zone) and reached Silchar in Cachar district on Wednesday morning, and tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health minister informed that that 53 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 positive in Assam till now including 18 active cases, 34 discharged patients and one death.