Meghalaya tourism sector to remain out of bound

SHILLONG: Spokesperson of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), James Sangma has said that the State Government is not thinking of opening up of the state’s tourism sector as of now in view of the pandemic which has gripped the country.

Interacting with the people on the Facebook, James Sangma also said that the decision pertaining to the opening of Kolkata- Shillong flight does not lie with the State but with the Central Government.

Reacting to queries of people on being stranded in Meghalaya Houses across the country for long, he said that those stuck there should reach out to the State Government and request will be put before the respective state government for not charging room rent from the stranded Meghalaya citizens.

On the questions of re-opening of schools, he said that the Government was very cautious on the matter as children are very vulnerable and Government at the moment did not want to take any chances.

He informed that the state as of now had 139686 PPEs, 138726 N 95 masks and 520000 three-ply masks

He also added that as of now, 7020 people were under home quarantine whereas 75 people are under institutional quarantine.