School staff face deferment of April-May salary

SHILLONG: The state government has included deficit higher secondary and secondary schools and deficit pattern secondary schools under the purview of its order for deferment of salary for April and May.

According to an order issued on April 28, the deferment of salaries of government employees is also applicable to deficit school teachers/ad hoc school teachers and deficit pattern secondary schools.

Under deficit secondary section, the deduction of salary of principal/vice principal and assistant teacher is 35% while the office assistant and PT master will have to forego 25% of salary. Under deficit higher secondary section, there will be salary deduction of 35 per cent for assistant lecturer while the pay deferment for lab assistant and office assistant is 25 per cent.

However, there is no cut for grade IV employees in all sections.