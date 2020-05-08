Irrfan’s close friend recalls his last journey

Actor Imraan Hasnee knew the late Irrfan Khan for several years, and very closely. In fact, Imraan was one of the few people who obtained special permission to be present at the late actors cremation, despite the lockdown.

“As the lockdown is on, I had to take special permission to go there. I was so numb at that point of time but I had to go rushing to see my friend who stood by me for 20 years. There was a time limit and only a select number of people could gather, so we were hurrying up everything. We were just following the rules,” Imraan recalled about the cremation. The two worked together in Bollywood films.

Despite winning several honours including the National Award and Padma Shri, Imraan recalls Irrfan was never “loud” in celebration or showing off.

“He was not one of those people who would indulge in celebration for an award, like ‘tamasha’. He would find happiness in small things, like flying kites or playing cricket. He used to feel happy to be surrounded by his family and close friends,” said Imraan. (IANS)