State to set up computerised check gates

SHILLONG: In its bid to stop illegal transportation of coal and plug revenue leakage in the transportation of mineral resources in and outside Meghalaya, the state government has decided to install computerised check gates at various exit and entry points.

Speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government had received a proposal from the Mining and Geology Department to sign an MoU in this regard with the public undertaking agency — Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL).

The cabinet after thorough discussion allowed the department to sign a draft MoU and prepare a DPR for installation of computerised check gates

in respect of movement or transportation of coal or other mineral resources.

Tynsong said the check gates will be installed at different exit and entry points to plug the leakages in respect of transportation of minerals.

He added that the TCIL is a public undertaking company instituted by the union government.

When asked where these computerised check gates will come up, Tynsong said the movement of coal and other minerals takes place from different routes such as Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Garampani and Bajengdoba even as he added that the minerals from the state are exported to Bangladesh through Dawki, Borsora and Dalu.