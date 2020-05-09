B-Town goes upside down to support #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign

Mumbai : Friday was World Thalassemia Day and B-Towners posted upside-down images of themselves on social media as a mark of support to the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.

B-Town celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Kunal Kapoor, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and others took part in the campaign. The stars also nominated others, encouraging them to take part in the campaign to fight thalassemia.

Along with their upside down images, celebs shared a message which reads: “Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going ‘ulta’ to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same.”