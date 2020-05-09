Bundesliga restart on May 16 behind closed doors

BERLIN: German professional football is going to return to action on May 16 to 18 with its first and second tier getting back underway. League association CEO Christian Seifert announced the permitted re-start is planned without games on Friday evening but contains two rounds of matches during the week. “We wanted to follow the wording in the orders of politics strictly,” the 50-year-old commented, reports Xinhua news agency. All games will be run behind closed doors. The season was interrupted mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis. Nine rounds remain plus one postponed match.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 federal state prime ministers gave the green light for a restart on Wednesday based on a comprehensive hygiene concept.

Most of the 36 clubs voted for the earliest possible start. At least two sides, such as Werder Bremen and FSV Mainz 05, demanded a start one week later to gain time for additional training.

Seifert announced the season is to be continued with matchday 26, which contains the delicate derby of Borussia Dortmund against the FC Schalke 04 on Saturday. Six games are notified for Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday evening. All match-days contain a so-called late-game in the evening.

The table leaders Bayern Munich face an away game against league newcomer Union Berlin Saturday evening. The season’s last games are planned to take place on June 27 to 28. Seifert indicated the Champions League final could be run around the end of August. The German Cup has to be rescheduled. (IANS)