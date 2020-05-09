MLAs, MDCs of Ri Bhoi join forces against COVID-19

NONGPOH: All MLAs and MDCs of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya irrespective of their political affiliations have come together in the fight against COVID-19.

These elected representatives made a visit on Saturday to the COVID-19 checkpoint to inspect the setup put in place at Tamulikuchi 13th Mile and interacted with the district officials, following which a memorandum was also written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma urging him for immediate placement of two 108 ambulances on standby, deployment of additional manpower, police and home guard personnel and improvement of cubicles at the checkpoint.