Hardcore NSCN-K (YA) militant nabbed in Assam

GUWAHATI: Troops of the Indian Army launched a joint operation with Assam Police and apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN-K (Yung Aung faction) in Sivasagar district in Upper Assam on Saturday, an official statement issued here on Sunday, said.

Based on specific inputs, the team launched a swift operation and apprehended the cadre from Singphan Reserve Forest located along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Laipa Konyak, 37, of Namsa village in Mon district of Nagaland.

The team also recovered a .22 bolt action rifle and five rounds of live ammunition from the insurgent.

“The successful operation has caused a major dent to the activities of the proscribed group in the region. The apprehended individual has been handed over to Mathurapur police station for further investigation,” the statement said.

It is suspected that the individual was actively involved in extortion activities in the region.

Meanwhile, in yet another joint operation, troops of the Assam Rifles in along with Arunachal Pradesh police apprehended a senior cadre of NSCN (Khaplang-Kitovi) near Jongji Havi in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Based on a specific intelligence, the joint team launched the operation and apprehended the cadre identified as Hangnong Pangtha.

It is suspected that the individual on behalf of the outfit was involved in extortion activities and had demanded money from residents, contractors and government officials operating in Tirap-Changlang-Longding belt of south Arunachal Pradesh.

The insurgent has been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigation.