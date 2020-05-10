I feel for spinners in Australia: Usman Khawaja

Sydney: Left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja has voiced his concern and worries for the spinners in Australia, saying the lack of quality tweakers could leave the nation exposed like it was after Shane Warne’s retirement.

According to Khawaja, his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson — who has played just 1 T20I so far — is the best spinner in Australia apart from Nathon Lyon.

However, he is reluctant to bowl Swepson at domestic level because pitch conditions often don’t suit spinners in Australia as much as it favours the fast bowlers there.

“It’s really hard, even for me as a captain, to get (Swepson) into the game when the ball is hooping around corners and you’re playing on really green decks,” Khawaja told Fox Sports News.

“He’s always been a part of our team and he’s always there no matter what the wicket is because he’s such a good bowler. But it’s really hard to get him in the game sometimes because the wickets weren’t really favouring spin.

“I feel for spinners in Australia and we need to be careful here because we have an absolute genius in Nathan Lyon…but who’s coming after him?”

Lyon, 32, is expected to lead Australia’s spin attack for a few more years.

However, Khawaja is concerned about the Warne-sized gulf forming behind the off-spinner.After Warne’s retirement from the game, Australia have tried as many as 14 spinners before settling on Lyon who has played 96 Tests, 29 ODIs and just 2 T20Is.

“Unless we have spinners playing day in and day out, getting involved in those match scenarios across the country, we’re going to suffer,” said Khawaja who was recently omitted from the list of centrally-contracted players by Cricket Australia.

“Just like we suffered when Warnie left.

I think we had a similar situation where Tassie was really green, they were trying to make really green wickets.

“These guys need to bowl so hopefully this year we’ve got wickets that are favourable for everyone,” he added. (IANS)