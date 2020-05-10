State to open all shops in green zones

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to open all shops in areas falling under green zones with 50 percent public and private transportation from May 11.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting held on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “We have decided to allow reopening of all shops in the green zones from May 11. Fifty percent private and fifty percent public transportation will also be allowed”.

Talking about Shillong agglomeration which falls under orange zone, the deputy chief minister said that the state government has also decided to open stationary and automobile shops along with the already existing relaxations.

He, however, said that the relaxation is not given to shops in Iewduh and Police Bazaar.

He said the respective deputy commissioners have been directed to manage the relaxations and the protocols to be followed. Giving out the details about returnees from the Northeastern states, the deputy chief minister said that till now 2623 persons have arrived and may be by Sunday, everyone will be in the state.

He also informed that the state as of now has 146686 personal protective equipment, 138726 N 95 masks and 630000 three ply masks.