Assam sets up another 50-bed ICU to fight COVID-19 in JMCH

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Minister, Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 50-bed fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) today. The ICU is fully equipped with latest technology, ventilators and oxygen equipment.

Dr. Sarma informed about the ICU in his official twitter handle and congratulated JMCH for their stupendous work in building up the ICU ward. He said that the wards would bolster the State’s preparedness in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Dr Sarma visited Kaziranga University in Jorhat, which is being set up as a quarantine centre similar to one at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, massive screening and quarantine facilities will be set-up at the university. Stranded people coming from other states will be screened and quarantined at the university campus.

‘The Kaziranga University in Jorhat is being set up on lines of Sarusajai Stadium. Visited the site and reviewed the quarantine facilities. Medical teams are in state of readiness and infrastructure firmly in place’, Sarma tweeted.