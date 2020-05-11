Cong helpline for migrants, students

Developed By: iNFOTYKE
SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has started listing the names of migrant labourers, workers and students stranded outside the state.
In a press release, committee general secretary Manas Das Gupta has asked those willing to return home immediately to call up the numbers given below.
After receiving information, the MPCC will take appropriate action, said the statement.
State Helpline Number 9612401181, 7005415423
East Khasi Hills
8794464731, 9856111019, 8837383820
West Khasi Hills
8837308997, 8787539675
South West Khasi Hills
8787595113
East Jaintia Hills
8119011421, 8787353684, 9485392437, 9774776189
West Jaintia Hills
8974320844, 8837344724
Ri Bhoi
9863401224, 6009511799
North Garo Hills
9612659810, 7005728013, 9774455924
East Garo Hills
8787496857, 8415949927, 6909733192, 8258802960
South Garo Hills
7005317893, 9862451900
West Garo Hills
7085138405, 8794766706, 7005886252, 9774329540, 6009194083
South West Garo Hills
8837415675, 8787845387
Comments are closed.