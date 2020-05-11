Cong helpline for migrants, students

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has started listing the names of migrant labourers, workers and students stranded outside the state.

In a press release, committee general secretary Manas Das Gupta has asked those willing to return home immediately to call up the numbers given below.

After receiving information, the MPCC will take appropriate action, said the statement.

State Helpline Number 9612401181, 7005415423

East Khasi Hills

8794464731, 9856111019, 8837383820

West Khasi Hills

8837308997, 8787539675

South West Khasi Hills

8787595113

East Jaintia Hills

8119011421, 8787353684, 9485392437, 9774776189

West Jaintia Hills

8974320844, 8837344724

Ri Bhoi

9863401224, 6009511799

North Garo Hills

9612659810, 7005728013, 9774455924

East Garo Hills

8787496857, 8415949927, 6909733192, 8258802960

South Garo Hills

7005317893, 9862451900

West Garo Hills

7085138405, 8794766706, 7005886252, 9774329540, 6009194083

South West Garo Hills

8837415675, 8787845387