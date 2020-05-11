Leaders leave NPP in East Jaintia Hills

JOWAI: In protest against the import of coal from Assam which was allowed by the NPP-led government, several leaders from East Jaintia Hills left the party.

Former MLA Justine Dkhar, former MDCs — Joinriwel Pyrtuh, Violet Lyngdoh and Thomas Nongtdu besides other prominent residents of East Jaintia Hills, including coal baron Topaz Lapasam, Burin Shapdap, Iasyllok Lyngdoh and Leo Dkhar have left the NPP.

The NPP members jointly signed the resignation letter addressed to the state president on Saturday.

They informed that they cease to be members of the party with immediate effect.

“The party is not well organised as such there is no platform to listen to the public grievances”, the letter stated adding that when people of the state are fighting hard against the spread of COVID-19, the party which leads the government is inviting truck drivers and helpers and allowing them to come from outside the state to East Jaintia Hills district though the government is very much aware that there are materials for the requirement of cement plants within the district but the government is adamant.

Earlier, residents from East Jaintia Hills led by various traders’ associations, pressure groups and also the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong had opposed the government’s order to allow cement plants to transport coal from Assam.