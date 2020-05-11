Shops to open for 5 days from tomorrow

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner has allowed opening of retail shops for five days from May 12 from 9 am to 4 pm while the wholesale traders of Cantonment, Mawlong Hat, Paltan Bazar, Madanrting and Happy Valley markets will keep their establishments open for lifting of stocks on Monday.

The deputy commissioner has also extended night curfew in East Khasi Hills from Monday till May 18 from 7 pm to 6 am while there is already a restriction for the movement of people under section 144 CrPC during the day.

The lifting of stocks from wholesalers will be for Civil-Sub Divisions and C&RD Blocks of East Khasi Hills, East and West Jaintia Hills, West and South West Khasi Hills and their respective Civil Sub-Divisions and Ri Bhoi.

Book stalls

Besides the listed hardware and electrical shops, home delivery of books by book stalls and mobile car repairing service consisting of a driver and two technicians/mechanics will be allowed to operate.

Listed shops that sell, repair and service mobile phones, computers as well as mobile phone recharging centres, stationery shops, stand-alone automobile repair shops for repairing of vehicles are also allowed to operate.

Listed auto-spare part shops will also remain open on May 13 and 14.

Dry fish

Sale of dry fish or processed fish (including tungtap and smoked fish) will be restricted to only in respective localities of Shillong and localities of each village in rural areas.

Wine stores will remain open from May 11 to 16.

Home delivery and take away of food is also allowed.

Self-employed persons namely, electricians, IT experts, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters and in-situ constructions in urban area and construction works in rural areas will be allowed to operate daily in East Khasi Hills district.