Summersalt’s bassist Baiaineh Shangpliang passes away

SHILLONG: Renowned local band, Summersalt’s bassist, Baiaineh C. Shangpliang (fondly called Nah) has passed away on Monday morning following an illness.

Baiaineh was born on June 29, 1984. In a statement issued here, the band termed the late bassist as aa studio man who ran a recording studio in Jaiaw and has hit half-century mark some time ago, as he keeps recording audio albums for various local artistes.

Some of his key achievements are in the albums he helped produce whether in the Gospel scene or in the secular sector. Having worked in music production he is credited in over 50 albums which is far beyond recollection.

“When with Summersalt, Nah plays around with the low frequencies, yet gets musically high when he’s on stage. He is a critique the band needs so badly. His pride and prejudice, humbles Summersalt to stay above the waters of comprising with run of the mill music”, the band stated.

The band further stated that late Baiaineh brought enough intelligence to the music of Summersalt with the kind of creative questions he asked – then the band figures out the answers.

He was heavily involved in the concept and production of their debut album and was again a key contributor in the second album that was scheduled for a late 2020 release.