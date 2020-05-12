Assam faces most challenging phase of COVID fight as trains come in

GUWAHATI: Assam is setting up additional 2500 quarantine facilities to facilitate 14-day mandatory quarantine for those stranded people returning to the state by the special trains that start arriving from Wednesday for seven continuous days.

“Assam’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic is set to enter the most crucial phase when trains load of homebound people will start entering the state from tomorrow from outside travelling through many red zones,” health minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The minister informed that special trains will arrive in Dibrugarh Railway station in Assam from New Delhi regularly for seven days since Wednesday. The first train has left New Delhi for Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

About 2500 additional quarantine facilities have been set up at schools, colleges spread across districts.

“The PHE department has been asked to improve far from satisfactory toilet blocks in these institutions, but those coming to the state must remain mentally prepared to stay under quarantine in these centres where life will be tough. Only asymptotic persons will be kept in these quarantine centres while those with symptoms will be segregated on arrival at the railway station and sent to hospitals,” the health minister said adding after that they will have to undergo home quarantine.

One thousand persons are coming in the first train from New Delhi and out if those 842 will get down at Dibrugarh and most of them are bound for Arunachal Pradesh and some to Upper Assam districts. Thirty-seven passengers will get down at Guwahati, eight at Kokrajhar, two at Mariani stations. The train will also stop at Lumding Junction.

“For those stranded people who are not prepared to undergo 14-days mandatory facility quarantine, can stay back outside and Assam government will release three months’ fund at the rate of Rs 2000 per head and per month to them from Assam Care fund this month.

During the subsequent home quarantine of these people, it will be very strict quarantine for the entire family. Their homes will be made containment zone and local committees will provide them with essential commodities at the door step on payment of the cost.