Govt to open new retail markets

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner has identified several new locations in the city and adjoining areas for opening of retail outlets for fruits, vegetables and fish in addition to regulated opening of markets at places like Mawiong, MECOFED, ISBT Mawlai and farmers’ market at Mylliem, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed on Monday.

Retail outlets for vegetables, fruits, betel nut and fish brought from Mawphlang, Sohiong, Nongkynrih, Pynursla and Laitlyngkot will be opened at SRGT parking lot, Polo, Second Ground, Polo and Golf Club parking lot, in addition to places like Umdiengpun football ground, Sadew.

In Shillong, retail outlets for agriculture products will be opened at Mawlonghat parking lot, Rapsang market ground and Anjalee parking lot while the Khlieh Iewduh parking lot has been designated as a wholesale market for fish and eggs.

Tynsong said that the state government has approved these markets as proposed by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner and all the market places will be regulated according to the standard operating procedure as prescribed by the Health department.